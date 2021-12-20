Prince Harry Writes an Emotional Letter to the Family of a Veteran Who Committed Suicide

Although Prince Harry’s military titles were stripped from him when he stepped down from senior royal duties last year, he remains concerned about the lives of military veterans, including those who served alongside him in Afghanistan.

The parents of Nathan Hunt, who served with the Duke of Sussex and committed suicide in 2018, shared a letter from Harry earlier this month in which he expressed his desire to help them get their son’s name on the UK’s national Armed Forces Memorial.

Harry, on the other hand, was crushed that he couldn’t assist Hunt’s parents.

According to the Hunts, Harry wrote in the letter to Maria and Derek Hunt that he could help “had I been in the same role I once was.”

Harry thanked them for writing to him about their plight and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside Hunt.

Hunt’s parents have tried to have his name added to the Armed Forces Memorial, but officials have refused, despite the fact that Hunt was a serving warrant officer at the time of his death.

“I deeply empathize with what your family is going through,” Harry wrote to Hunt’s parents, “and so wish I could assist formally if I had been in the same role I once was.”

He described Hunt as a hero he will never forget.

“Grief is a difficult and long road to travel.

“Please know that you and your family are on my mind,” Harry wrote.

In 2018, Harry and Meghan Markle met the Hunts at a World War I memorial service.

They both expressed their condolences to the Hunts over their son’s death, and Harry hugged Maria.

Derek stated that they did not expect a response from Harry, but after speaking with the Sunday People about their efforts, Harry’s office informed them that a letter would be sent soon.

“I believe the letter demonstrates how much Harry cared for Nathan.

Derek told the Sunday People, “He described Nathan as a hero, and I believe he is sympathetic to our cause of trying to get Nathan’s name on the memorial.”

“I know he’s had a difficult time in the UK, but none of that matters to me,” Derek later added.

The letter shows that Harry still cares about the military, and if he could, he would use his clout to help Nathan get his name on the…

