Prince Harry’s childhood friend ‘frozen out’ after urging ‘caution’ over Meghan

Prince Harry fell out with a childhood friend who questioned the suitability of Meghan Markle as a future royal, a new book has claimed.

According to Finding Freedom, Tom “Skippy” Inskip told the Duke of Sussex to be cautious over his then-blossoming relationship with Meghan.

The pair began their relationship after a blind date in July 2016 and the book claims Mr Inskip told the new couple to live together before “doing anything more serious”.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that although Mr Inskip’s advice “came from a good place”, the Duke “didn’t totally see it that way”.

A source close to the Sussexes said in the book, which will be published on Tuesday: “It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment.”

It has previously been reported that Mr Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young, his wife, were excluded from the Sussexes’ evening wedding party at Frogmore House in May 2018, thought to be as a result of the falling-out.

However, it’s believed Harry and his childhood friend set their differences aside last summer following the death Mr Inskip’s mother-in-law.

She battled mental health problems and died at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, and Harry reportedly donated a significant sum of money to charity Heads Together.

“Skippy and Harry are back as tight friends. When Harry heard about Lara’s mother’s horrible passing, it really hit a nerve,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Mr Inskip, dubbed the Duke’s “party wingman”, was one of the friends at the infamous Las Vegas night in 2012, where the royal was caught playing naked billiards with women in a hotel suite.

He was also with the Prince when he was seen inhaling laughing gas at another party, reports The Sunday Telegraph.

In the new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, it’s been claimed the Duchess of Cambridge had not “shown much interest” in Meghan.

The authors claim Meghan and Kate didn’t spend much time together before the Sussexes got married in May 2018 and they didn’t get any closer afterwards.

They say that while there were no rows as such, there were some “awkward moments” between the royal wives.

It is claimed Meghan had hoped Kate would reach out to her, but “didn’t lose sleep” over it when she did not.

The book says: “Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend.

“But they were not at war with each other, either. There were awkward moments, such as the day the women happened to cross paths at Kensington Palace (in early 2017, when Harry and Meghan were still only dating), and although both were heading out to go shopping – in the same street – Kate went in her own Range Rover.”

One source said in the book: “Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the unique position they shared” and that Catherine felt they did not have much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace”.

The Sussexes now have a son, Archie, who is 15 months old.

According to US celebrity magazine In Touch, Meghan has claimed she has “no regrets” about her and Harry’s decision to move across the Atlantic in March this year.

“She looks and feels amazing,” said a source.

Although the Duchess is said to enjoy getting “dolled up” from time to time, she “hated” the Royal Family’s “oldfashioned rules and regulations – like wearing dresses below the knee”.

Buckingham Palace said they would not comment on the contents of Finding Freedom or on claims made by unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has previously said the couple did not contribute to Finding Freedom, but he did not deny the content of published extracts.

The spokesman said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”