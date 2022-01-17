Prince Harry’s claim that he is “unsafe” in the UK has been debunked by an ex-Met chief who claims he is “imagining scenarios that don’t exist.”

Because his “security was compromised” when he returned to the UK this summer, the Duke is seeking round-the-clock police protection.

When he and Meghan lived in the United Kingdom, their security cost the taxpayers around £5 million per year.

Harry claims he would not burden the taxpayer with his policing costs because of his multimillion-pound Netflix and Spotify deals.

However, it is understood that government officials turned down his demands, fearing that it would allow any wealthy individual to hire The Met’s crack team as their personal police force.

Because he is sixth in line to the throne, Harry sees himself as a security risk for his life, as well as a target for extremist threats due to his two tours of combat in Afghanistan.

Now, the former head of Scotland Yard’s royal protection unit claims that Harry is “imagining scenarios that don’t exist” when it comes to his safety.

“A lot of these issues appear to be greatly exacerbated by Harry and his advisors, and it doesn’t need to be so fraught,” Dai Davies told the Mirror.

“If there was ever a genuine credible threat to Prince Harry or his family, the Met would respond appropriately.”

“I’m sure he or his family would be afforded the necessary protection if he or his family returned to Britain in an official capacity or to support the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee events.”

“I would make a strong case against his claim that he is not safe in the United Kingdom. If British intelligence services discover a threat to him and his family, they are unlikely to ignore it.”

Harry seems to be making up scenarios that don’t exist.”

“You can’t just hire the services of Scotland Yard whenever you want,” he told Mail Online.

“This is not like when football clubs pay for officers to be at football games; these are highly trained personal protection officers with access to sensitive intelligence.”

Harry’s family is estimated to spend £80,000 per week on 24-hour police security.

In April 2020, he announced his retirement from royal service.

In the United States, he, Meghan, and their children Archie, two, and Lilibet, seven months, are guarded by £7,000-per-day security guards.

It was also revealed last night that the Queen will not support Harry’s request for Met Police bodyguards.

The Met Police, Harry has been told, are not “guns for hire” and cannot be treated as a private force for the wealthy.

