Prince Harry’s ‘deep wounds from losing his mother have never healed, royal author Tina Brown claims

A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry is still deeply affected by Princess Diana’s death and by his unclear role as the second son.

British writer Tina Brown, 66, who penned The Diana Chronicles in 2007, and formerly edited Vanity Fair and Tatler, believes the lack of clear path for Harry, 35, coupled with his mother’s death and lack of career has made him ‘an unhappy man’.

However she believes that the way Prince Charles has handled Prince Andrew’s controversial exit from the royal family, along with Meghan, 38, and Harry’s retreat from the limelight, proves he is ‘ready to be king’.

Speaking to the New York Times, she said of Prince Harry: ‘I think the deep wounds of his mother’s death have never healed. And his sense of his role as the second son, the fact that he loved his military career but then left and didn’t have that sense of purpose — all of that came together to make him a very unhappy man.’

She added: I do think that Prince Charles’s handling of these crises — and Megxit — has shown that he’s ready to be king. He has rather risen to the occasion.

‘He has been very decisive about Andrew, saying, He has to go, and about Harry he has managed to walk the line between being a father who cares about the mental health of his son and being someone who understands what the monarchy has to do to be self-preserving.’

Friends of the couple told the Sun that Peter thought that he was ‘happily married’ and has been blindsided the breakdown in their relationship.

There has been speculation that Autumn will now want to return to her native Canada with their daughters, Savannah, nine and Isla, seven, who have dual citizenship.

There is also suggestion her decision might have been hastened by the recent departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are now living in Canada with son Archie after quitting their roles as senior royals.