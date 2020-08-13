Prince Harry’s ‘dig at Kate Middleton’s home setup with George, Charlotte and Louis’

Prince Harry told pals he didn’t want his house filled with staff, including live-in nannies and housekeepers, like his brother and sister-in-law, a new book claims.

The apparent dig at Kate and William’s home setup is one of a number of claims in a new biography about the Sussexes, Finding Freedom.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detail how Meghan and Harry originally didn’t want a nanny to help with their childcare, but quickly changed their minds and have had three different employees since.

They also claim the couple were forced to sack one on her second night due to “irresponsible” behaviour, leaving them extremely nervous.

However, unlike the Cambridges, Meghan and Harry’s staff don’t live with them, instead just coming to the house to work then going home.

Maria Borrallo, the Norland nanny who looks after George, Charlotte and Louis, lives in Kensington Palace with the family ensuring she’s always on hand to help when needed.

Scobie and Durand write: “Harry and Meghan had agreed that they didn’t want their home filled with staff.

“Harry had seen that situation at William’s home and didn’t want the same for his family.

“He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house. Cozy and private.”

When they first decided to employ a nanny they looked for a night nurse to help them sort out Archie’s sleeping pattern.

However, their first hire ended badly when they were forced to sack her as they were unhappy with her behaviour.

Speaking about what they describe as an “incident” with the first, they write: “They decided to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands.

“But their time with the couple brief.

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night for being unprofessional and irresponsible.”

Despite the bad experience, Meghan and Harry decided to try another nanny.

While their second employee did a “fine job”, the first “incident” had left them both nervous.

The book states: “Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.”

So after a few weeks they decided to let her go and take on the nighttime duties themselves.

But they still opted to keep help, hiring a new day time nanny who worked weekdays.