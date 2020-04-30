Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas joins Sarah Ferguson’s storytime reading The Night Parade

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas took part in the Duchess of York’s ‘Story time with Fergie and Friends’ last night.

The Winchester-born actress and model, 31, read The Night Parade by Lily Roscoe from her home, and the video was shared to Sarah Ferguson’s YouTube channel.

Dressed in a stylish green and white floral top with puff sleeves and high waisted denim jeans, Cressida looked cosy in a large, navy armchair as she read from an iPad.

The stunner opted for a natural make-up look and wore her blonde locks loose around her shoulders, with a thin alice band to keep it from falling around her face as she read.

To help set the tone for the bedtime story, Cressida lit a candle and placed it on the wooden set of drawers beside her.

The Night Parade, illustrated by David Walker, is a whimsical book which explores the wilderness of children’s imaginations just before they fall asleep, and its rhythmic descriptions are designed to be read aloud.

Cressida’s acting skills helped to bring the sweet tale to life, with the split screen video showing the book’s colourful illustrations as she read.

It is not known where Cressida, who recently starred in the ITV drama White House Farm, is currently isolating.

The Duchess of York, 60, has kept herself busy sharing daily videos of her and special ‘guests’ reading children’s books to bring ‘magic’ to little ones during lockdown.

Sarah, who has recently signed a publishing deal for seven new books, is already the author of more than 25 books, including the Budgie The Little Helicopter and the Little Red series.

On Saturday her daughter Princess Eugenie, 30, read Guess How Much I Love You, written by Sam McBratney and illustrated by Anita Jeram – her favourite children’s story.

The 1994 sweet story follows two hares: Big Nutbrown Hare and Little Nutbrown Hare, as the pair, thought to be a father and son duo, try to find new ways to measure how much they love each other.

Eugenie appears to be isolating with her mother and husband at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and was seen sitting on a swing emblazoned with her name in a glimpse at the sweeping gardens.

The princess, who marked her 10 year anniversary with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 34, last weekend, looked relaxed in the video filmed in the idyllic setting.

Eugenie donned a casual look for the occasion, sporting no makeup, and wearing a green jacket over a white t-shirt and black trousers.

Among the positive comments in response on Instagram was one from Cressida, who wrote: ‘Love this one.’