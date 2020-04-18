Prince Harry’s ex Florence St George says being in the spotlight was terrifying and gave her anxiety

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend has revealed she was left with anxiety after finding being in the spotlight due to her high profile relationship ‘terrifying’.

Former model and actress Florence St George, née Brudenell-Bruce, 34, who grew up in Fulham, south-west London, dated the Duke of Sussex, 35, for two months in 2011.

She also had a two-year relationship with Formula One driver Jenson Button between 2006 and 2008 before going on to marry multi-millionaire Henry St George in July 2013.

The couple and their two children, Iris, five, and Jimmy, three, are currently on lockdown on the island of Grand Bahama – where Henry is vice-president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Speaking to The Times, Florence said she decided ‘quite quickly’ that having such a high profile partner didn’t suit her.

‘When I glimpsed for five, six, seven days — we were together a bit longer than that but that’s how long it was in the press — what it was like to be under that focus I found it really terrifying and I made a decision quite quickly that it wasn’t the right thing for me,’ she told the publication.

‘I have utmost respect for anyone who does live in that spotlight, but it left me with a total fear of the camera and anxiety, which I think was creeping in even before the postnatal depression.’

Florence has previously spoken candidly about her battle with PND after giving birth to daughter Iris.

She told The Times how she’d led a ‘charmed life’ but struggled with the transition from ‘pretty model’ to ‘fat and frumpy mum’.

After three months of struggling she saw a doctor who prescribed her a low dose of Prozac, which she admitted ‘changed her life’.

She stayed on the antidepressant throughout her pregnancy with Jimmy, until he was 18 months old – and credits her love of pottery for helping her wean off the drug.

‘The gratifying feeling of being able to make something from nothing was huge. It definitely had a bearing in helping me very gently — and with the help of a doctor — come off Prozac,’ she said.

Earlier this year Florence appeared on The Great Pottery Throw Down and made it to the midway point of the competition.

Now she regularly forages for her own clay and is currently busying herself making mugs and uploading Instagram tutorials to help other amateur enthusiasts.

She admitted the Bahamas is a lovely place to be in isolation amid the coronavirus crisis, but added it is ‘quite intense’ and does generate anxiety, especially given her son Jimmy is susceptible to pneumonia.

At two weeks old he narrowly avoided cot death, after Florence found him a grey-blue colour, and was diagnosed with bronchiolitis at hospital and intubated.

When he was starting to get better he suffered a pulmonary haemorrhage, which Florence described as ‘the scariest moment ever’.

Jimmy is now healthy but Florence worries for his health as she doubts there are any ventilators on the island.

Well-educated and from a close knit family, Florence is the youngest of four children of Old Etonian wine merchant Andrew and his French wife Sophie.

Scouted by a model agency at age 15 coming out of Topshop, Florence finished her A-levels at Stowe school before going on to model in her gap year, landing a campaign for Adidas in America, vamping up John Lewis’ image with a swimwear campaign, and posing in Elizabeth Hurley’s designs.

She also completed a History of Art degree at Bristol University and has modelled collections for British brand Anonymous by Ross+Bute and Scottish knitwear brand Brora.

In 2009 she starred in Bollywood romcom Love Aaj Kal (Love These Days) as a Swiss love interest.

She also appeared in the TV detective drama Lewis where she had to lie in a morgue on a table with a silver sheet over her head.