Prince Harry’s life is ‘a million miles from what he wanted,’ according to an expert.

When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals, royal fans were taken aback.

The couple then made the decision to relocate to America in order to live a more private life.

They have, however, remained in the spotlight since arriving in the United States.

Now, an expert has weighed in on the subject, claiming that Harry’s life is “a million miles from what he wanted” and that he “feels sorry” for him.

As the son of a future king, Prince Harry was born into a privileged family.

He has, however, expressed a desire to leave all of that behind in order to live a private life away from the royal spotlight.

In a candid interview with Harry in 2017, journalist Angela Levin discussed his partying ways in his twenties, his military service, and his desire to leave The Firm.

The prince told her that he had some of the happiest times of his life when he was in the military because he was treated like everyone else, according to the Daily Mail.

He said, “I wasn’t a prince, I was just Harry.”

Harry also admitted that he considered leaving the royal family at the time.

He admitted, “I felt I wanted out [of the royal family].”

“However, I eventually decided to stay and find a role for myself.”

The duke of Sussex moved to America with Meghan after leaving the royal life behind.

Harry, on the other hand, has been anything but private since arriving in Southern California.

He’s done televised interviews and podcasts about family feuds.

He’s also appeared on a late-night talk show and at events and galas in New York and Los Angeles.

Richard Hillgrove, a public relations expert who has worked with a number of high-profile clients including Amber Heard and Rose McGowan, has given his opinion on Harry’s current media exposure, claiming that it isn’t what he wants.

“Unfortunately, Harry is caught up in it like a rabbit in headlights,” Hillgrove told Express, adding, “[Harry] doesn’t appear to be a happy person at all.”

He appears jaded.”

“But then he’s morphed into this creation in America, where he’s on the top of a bus, singing with James Corden,” the publicist continued.

It’s a million miles away from what he claimed…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.