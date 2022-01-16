Prince Harry’s request for Met Police bodyguards will not be granted by the Queen.

Prince Harry’s request for Met Police bodyguards will be denied by the Queen.

He intends to sue the government for the protection he lost when he stepped down from his royal duties.

“Her Majesty will not succumb to his demands,” a royal source said.

Piers Morgan, a Sun columnist, called him a “shameless, deluded, woefully entitled hypocrite.”

The Met Police, Harry has been told, are not “guns for hire” and cannot be treated as a private force for the wealthy.

It came after he threatened to sue the government after the Home Office refused to use their officers in his demands.

When he and his family from the United States visit the UK, he wants 24-hour police protection, which is usually reserved for royals and government officials.

However, Harry lost the privilege two years ago when he informed Her Majesty that he would be leaving the royal service to live with his wife Meghan in California.

Insiders insist The Met is not a “private force,” despite his offer to pay for police bodyguards.

Last night, there were fears that Harry, 37, would take the government to court because neither side appeared to be willing to compromise.

The Queen, on the other hand, will not be supporting her grandson in his legal battle, which is thought to be the first of its kind.

“This is not a matter for Her Majesty,” a royal source said.

She has no intention of complying with his demands.

“This is a matter for Her Majesty’s government to deal with.”

“Who receives protection is not a gift that the Queen can give or take away.”

“His demands for security in the United Kingdom have not been openly or widely discussed within the family because it was thought to be sorted two years ago,” another said.

“Quite frankly, with the Queen’s health issues and Prince Andrew’s sex-abuse trial looming, a battle between her grandson and the government is the last thing she wants to be drawn into.”

“He is a private citizen like the rest of us,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said of Harry.

The Met cannot be used as a private police force — they are not hired guns.

“When Harry decided he didn’t want to be part of the Royal Family’s protective arm, he may not have realized the risks.”

“One sympathizes with the situation, but the law is the law.”

He hasn’t considered all of the possibilities.

“As a serving officer in Afghanistan, he’s always been paranoid about security.”

He can’t have it both ways, though.

“Harry has put himself in this situation, has made his bed, and now must sleep…

