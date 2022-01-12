Prince Sidon’s Armor Has a Hidden Zora Detail from ‘Ocarina of Time’ in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

Prince Sidon has a hidden Zora detail from ‘Ocarina of Time’ on his armour in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.’

Prince Sidon of the Zora Tribe quickly became a fan favorite in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Sidon is a constant source of encouragement for Link, and he wears a winning smile the entire time.

Naturally, the internet took notice of how attractive Nintendo made him.

Fans will, however, find new secrets in Breath of the Wild, including a special Zora symbol from Ocarina of Time that Prince Sidon wears.

When Link leaves the Great Plateau, he may encounter Zora such as Torfeau or Gruve who will direct him downstream.

Prince Sidon makes a grand entrance at Inogo Bridge.

He informs Link that he requires the assistance of a Hylian in order to save Zora’s Domain.

It’s easy to get caught up in his outgoing, upbeat personality and overlook the finer points of his design.

Prince Sidon in Breath of the Wild has a special symbol from Ocarina of Time, according to one Redditor.

The Redditor wondered, “Did you ever notice that Prince Sidon’s Shoulder Pads are adorned with the depiction of the Zora’s Sapphire spiritual stone?”

Fans said they hadn’t noticed the Prince Sidon detail in Breath of the Wild until it was pointed out to them.

Others noticed that Prince Sidon’s sister, Champion Mipha, was also wearing the symbol.

It even made an appearance in Link’s Zora Armor.

Even more fans were interested in seeing the Goron and Gerudo outfits.

However, Nintendo confirmed that BOTW will take place at least 10,100 years after the most recent Legend of Zelda game in the Zelda Timeline, making Ocarina of Time even further away for the Zora.

Is it reasonable for Prince Sidon, Mipha, and Link to wear such a relic?

Despite the fact that Ocarina of Time is set in the distant past in BOTW, the Zora maintains a strong connection to the past.

Link comes across a monument on the path between Oren Bridge and Luto’s Crossing in Breath of the Wild while traveling to Zora’s Domain with Prince Sidon.

It’s a History of the Zora, part one of seven, with two addendums and a memoir, according to what I can tell from reading it.

The sage Princess Ruto from Ocarina of Time is featured in Part 5 of these monuments.

Despite the fact that she helped the Hero of Time defeat Ganondorf 10,000 years ago, she left an indelible mark on Zora culture.

