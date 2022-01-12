Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘forced to accept a broken relationship with Prince Harry,’ according to the latest Meghan Markle news.

THE SUSSEXES’ exit from the Royal Family has contributed to Prince William and Harry’s tumultuous relationship, and the Cambridges have now ‘accepted’ the ‘broken relationship.’

According to the Daily Record, Andrew Neil, the former chair of GB News, revealed that Prince William and Kate are “reconciled” to their “broken” relationship with Harry in a Channel 5 documentary called “2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year.”

Meghan and Harry have been out of the spotlight for the past two years.

During that time, the Sussexes have taken part in numerous interviews, revealing numerous secrets about the Royal family.

“I’m pretty sure from what I’ve been told, Prince William and Kate are reconciled to the fact that this is broken, and it can’t be put together,” Andrew said in the Channel 5 documentary.

“Not in the near future, at least,” she said, adding that “they need to go their own way, and William and Kate will go their own way.”

For the most up-to-date information on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.