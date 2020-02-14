Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Taking a Break From Royal Duties to Be With Their Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking some time off.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will taking a break from their royal duties from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, as next week marks Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte‘s half-term break from school. Both of the children attend the Thomas’s Battersea school in London.

The royal couple slows down their schedule for half-term every year in order to spend some quality time with their kids, which of course, also includes 22-month-old Prince Louis. While the royal family hasn’t shared where they will spend their break (perhaps one of their country homes?), this week off couldn’t come at a better time.

The royals have been having quite the busy few months. Between William and Kate’s busy work schedule to the whirlwind that was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step down as senior royals, the Mountbatten-Windsor family is due for some R&R.

And no doubt, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis will love having some extra time together with their mom and dad.

George has been attending Thomas’s Batterseas since 2017. After attending Willcocks Nursery School, Charlotte had her first day at Thomas’s Batterseas in September 2019, looking as confident as ever in a video of her, her big brother and their parents walking into the school.

As the school’s headmaster, Simon O’Malley, told E! News at the time, “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

No doubt, Louis will attend the school as well when the time comes.

As for their Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated to a home in Canada and are acclimating to their new life with son Archie Harrison.

As for their business ventures, now that the couple has opted to become financially independent, Harry is currently in talks to be interviewed as part of Goldman Sachs’ “Talks at GS” interview series.

What a time to be a royal.