Prince William and Kate Middleton lead royal tributes on International Women’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the Royal Family tributes today to inspiring female figures in honour of International Women’s Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their Kensington Royal Instagram page to celebrate the achievements made by the women they had met over the last year, including Eileen Fenton MBE – the first woman to complete the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950.

Sharing a series of images, the caption read: ‘Today is #InternationalWomensDay! To mark the day we are celebrating some of the remarkable and inspiring women we have met over the last year.’

The royal couple also gave the women of the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, Pakistan, staff at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit and Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein a shout out for their ‘inspiring’ achievements.

Paying homage to the ‘inspiring’ women, the couple wrote: ‘The women of the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, Pakistan: where staff provide children, deprived of their natural parents, with an environment which is as close as possible to a natural home, along with loving care, security, higher education and job-training.

‘Eileen Fenton MBE: Eileen was the first woman, at the age of 21, to complete the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950, and went on to train scores of first-class long distance and sprint swimmers.

‘The incredible staff at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit: their philosophy of care is to ensure women are at the centre of their service.’

Yvonne Bernstein, 82, who was photographed with her granddaughter Chloe by the Duchess for a portrait series this year to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, was also celebrated by the couple.

Yvonne’s uncle kept her hidden as a child in France during the Nazi’s reign of terror throughout most of the Second World War.

He was eventually seized and murdered for protecting her.

On their Instagram page the couple continued: ‘Yvonne Bernstein: Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names.

‘The Duchess photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe earlier this year as part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.’

Also marking International Women’s Day was the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, whose post ‘shined a light on survivors of domestic abuse around the world’.

Their message comes days after Camilla delivered a speech on the worldwide issue of domestic abuse at the Women of the World Festival at the Southbank Centre in London.

A message on the Clarence House Instagram page read: ‘Today on International Women’s Day, we are shining a light on survivors of domestic abuse around the world.

‘The Duchess of Cornwall has been raising awareness about the issue of domestic violence for over 10 years and has visited many domestic violence refuges in the UK and overseas.

‘At a reception to mark the 15th anniversary of last month, HRH said: “With each story that is told, the taboo around domestic abuse weakens and the silence that surrounds it is broken, so other sufferers can know that there is hope for them and they are not alone.”

‘During a visit to the Battered Women’s Trust in New Zealand last year, HRH was presented with a refuge diamond pin, which is given to people who have provided service to the movement for many years.’

Joining the Royal Family in honouring the females who had inspired her was Princess Eugenie, who said she wanted the women in her life to ‘know how special and amazing they are’ – including her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Beatrice.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the princess wrote: ‘Today and every day I celebrate women. On International Women’s Day 2020, I wanted to share with you some of the women that have and do inspire me.

‘I want them to know how special and amazing they are. Why don’t we all tell the incredible women in our life that we think they are awesome?’

She said her ‘beautiful mumma’ has been a ‘constant inspiration’ to her since the day she was born. Eugenie added: ‘She has taught me so much of what it is to feel empowered as a woman.’

‘What can I say – she’s the greatest and has been there for me since I was born. Beatrice has been an inspirational big sister since 1990.’

Eugenie also paid tribute to the founder of the Women’s Interlink Foundation, Alok Mitra, and Dr Olivia Chapple who continued her son’s dream of creating gardens in spinal units after his death in 2011.

She continued: ‘Alok Mitra founded Women’s Interlink Foundation in 1990. She has been fighting for women’s rights since then and she brought human trafficking to my attention when I visited her in 2012.

‘Dr Olivia Chapple continued her son’s dream of creating gardens in spinal units after he tragically died in 2011.

‘The charity is called Horatio’s Garden in honour of his memory and I am proud to work with her and the team.’

The royal, who in 2018 married her husband Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, completed her tribute by honouring her grandmother the Queen in a heartfelt message which read: ‘Her Majesty The Queen, my grandmother, has dedicated her life to so many others.

‘She has taught me so much by her wonderful example.’

Meghan Markle shared two posts to mark the occasion; one was a behind-the-scenes video from her visit to a school in East London on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, made the surprise engagement at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham and urged schoolboys to ‘protect the women in your lives’.

The video showed Meghan, wearing black and tan shoes, black trousers, a white blouse and a cream blazer, being given a tour of the comprehensive school and interacting with pupils.

It was accompanied by the child-oriented gospel song This Little Light of Mine, the lyrics of which go: ‘This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.’

The Sussexes also shared a series of unseen photos from the visit, and praised those who ‘had the strength to stand up for something that they knew needed to be done’.