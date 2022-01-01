Prince William and Kate Middleton Post a Glittering New Year’s Photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton Pose for a Glittery New Year’s Photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ringing in the new year with their family.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a new Instagram photo commemorating the end of 2021 and the start of 2022.

The couple is seen in the photo holding hands in the back of a car, with big smiles on their faces.

Kate also rests her other hand on her husband’s, who is dressed to the nines in a sparkly gold evening gown.

“Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!” wrote London-based photographer Andrew Bramall alongside the rare romantic photo.

The Duke and Duchess of York shared a new photo of their family Christmas card for 2021 over the holidays.

Kate and William sit with their children, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, around them in the sweet photo, which was taken in Jordan.

The caption read, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which will appear on this year’s Christmas card.”

Watch the video below for more details.

