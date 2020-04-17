Prince William and Kate Middleton Say They’ve Been Video Calling With “All the Family”

The royal family is staying connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton sat down with BBC Breakfast via video chat, where they revealed that the royal family has been staying in touch with one another virtually as they continue to practice social distancing.

“We have been talking to all of the family online,” the Duke of Cambridge said. “It has been a really great way of keeping in touch.” But William joked that it wasn’t an easy transition, adding, “As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvier—but only just. I think we’re getting there now, the family [is] getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”

Noting that Prince Charles and the Middleton family have been virtually popping in to see their grandchildren Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 2, Kate chimed in, “It’s so true and actually, I think your father and my parents and our families have really loved keeping in touch with the children.”

During their interview, Kate hinted that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison, who is weeks away from ringing in his 1st birthday in May, are included in the family video chats as well. As the mom of three discussed the challenges of social distancing away from the other members of the royal family, she shared that they have some birthday calls planned.

“It’s really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other,” she explained. “So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other.”

Since announcing their unprecedented departure from the royal family and their recent move to Los Angeles, there has been speculation of tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and William and Kate. “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” William said of their reported rift back in January. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.”

In addition to getting used to virtually communicating with the royals, William and Kate have also been adjusting to homeschooling their little ones. As their conversation with BBC Breakfast continued, the pair opened up about the challenges of keeping George, Charlotte and Louis busy.

“The children have got such stamina—I don’t know how, honestly,” Kate said as she and William laughed. “You get to the end of the day, you write down on the list of the things you’ve done in that day, you sort of pitch a tent, taking the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But, it’s amazing how much can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”

The couple recently recruited their children to help them pay tribute to the medical workers that have been fighting on the front lines of the pandemic. In a sweet video posted to the official Kensington Royal Twitter account, George, Charlotte and Louis can be seen giving an adorable round of applause for the healthcare heroes.