Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Adorable “Instagram vs. Reality” Post With Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t regular royals, they’re cool royals!

On Thursday, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave their son Prince Louis an adorable shout-out on the Kensington Royal social media account to celebrate his 2nd birthday. In addition to sharing several portraits of the young royal enjoying himself as he finger painted, William and Kate also posted a hilarious outtake from his birthday photoshoot.

In the post, which was comprised of two photos, the newly-crowned 2-year-old can be seen holding up his hands to the camera and showing off the multicolored paints he’d been playing with. And, in the second, Louis was caught smearing the paint on his face, making for a precious photograph.

Comparing the two images, the caption said, “Instagram vs Reality.” The post continued, “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.”

The couple also made sure to include a snapshot of Louis’ artwork, writing, “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday.”

Louis’ last appearance on the Kensington Royal social media was also for a special occasion. Standing next to his older siblings Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, the royal trio paid tribute to the healthcare workers that have been working on the frontlines amid the pandemic by giving them an adorable round of applause.

Last week, William and Kate opened up about homeschooling their three children during their interview with BBC Breakfast. “The children have got such stamina—I don’t know how, honestly,” Kate said as she and William laughed. “You get to the end of the day, you write down on the list of the things you’ve done in that day, you sort of pitch a tent, taking the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But, it’s amazing how much can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”

Another way the family of five is passing the time is by video calling their family members. As the Duke discussed the challenges of staying connected during the pandemic, he revealed that he and Kate have been prioritizing staying in touch with “all of the family online.”