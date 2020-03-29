Prince William and Kate Middleton Share the Importance of Mental Health Care Amid COVID-19

Prince William and Kate Middleton want us to know that practicing self-care is just as important as practicing social distancing.

With everything happening in the world with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple knows that these uncertain times can cause stress, anxiety and other effects to our well-being.

That’s why they’re sharing the importance of mental health care.

“The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone,” the Duke and Duchess said in a statement, per The Telegraph.

“We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being,” their statement continued. “By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

As the couple put it on social media, “Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health—in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.”

According to the royal couple’s Instagram account, “Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak.”

Of the new guidance, both Prince William and Kate issued a statement.

"By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

The couple also shared that the government issued a grant for Mind Charity, which helps people struggling with mental health issues.

This isn’t the first time Kate and Prince William have encouraged people to prioritize their well-being. Last October, the couple released a powerful mental health PSA with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Their message at the time was similar to the one the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently issued over the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Everyone knows that feeling when life gets on top of us,” Prince William narrated the beginning of the video. “All over the country, millions of us face challenges to our mental health—at all ages, at all intensities, and for all sorts of reasons.”

“We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping,” Prince Harry stated after his brother’s message. “We think there is nothing to be done, nothing we can do about it.”

“But now there’s a new way to help turn things around,” Meghan chimed in. “Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health.”

