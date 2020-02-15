Prince William and Kate’s ‘hectic schedule has brought them closer together’, source tells Us Weekly

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ‘busier than ever’ since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the UK, according to a Us Weekly source.

But rather than putting a strain on their eight-year marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s jam-packed diary has reportedly ‘brought them closer together’.

The royal couple, who share three children together, looked particularly loved-up during a visit to Mumbles in South Wales, last week.

It comes after the Duke, 35, and 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex moved to Canada with their son Archie at the start of this year, after stepping back as senior working royals.

While the Cambridges always have a busy schedule, they are more in the spotlight than ever after Harry and Meghan’s departure and Prince Andrew’s ‘retirement’, and will certainly be aware of the need to step up to support the Queen.

Speaking to the American magazine, the source said: ‘ The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the UK.

‘You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together.

‘Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.’

William and Kate showed a rare display of affection on Tuesday, when visiting Mumbles in South Wales.

The couple shared many gentle touches, with the duchess adoringly putting her hand on her husband’s shoulder at one point.

It appeared as quite a contrast to what has in the past been seen as a ‘hands-off’ approach adopted by the parents.

According to body language expert Judi James, William and Kate’s ‘constant touch’ while out meeting crowds signalled a move towards more public displays of affection.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the British author suggested that the small arm and back touches shared between the couple was to combat the loss of the ‘hugely tactile’ Harry and Meghan.

As Judi noted: ‘These are very interesting mutual touch rituals from William and Kate, with a suggestion that they might have made a conscious decision to relax what has in the past looked like their ‘hands off’ policy in public.

‘Although we have seen them being tentatively tactile before, these rituals hint that they might be happy to be seen as a little more demonstrative, now that the hugely tactile Harry and Meghan have left to live in Canada.

‘These latest rituals show the royal couple looking mutually supportive via small arm and back touches though, rather than flagging up their love via hand-holding and hugs.’

Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from life in the royal family last month, and are now residing in an opulent £10million ($14million) Vancouver Island mansion.

From the spring Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

However the couple will be allowed to maintain their private patronages and associations.