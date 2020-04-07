Prince William and More Royals Send Well Wishes to Boris Johnson During Coronavirus Battle

The royal family is coming together to support Boris Johnson.

Shortly after news broke that the British Prime Minister had tested positive for Coronavirus, Prince William and other royals expressed their well wishes online.

“Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by Coronavirus,” Prince William stated on Twitter through Kensington Palace’s account. “We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W.”

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have also sent Boris a message wishing him a “speedy recovery.”

E! News can also confirm Queen Elizabeth II sent her well wishes to the British Prime Minister and his family. “Earlier today, The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family,” the Royal Family confirmed on Twitter. “Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.”

According to CNN, Boris’ spokesperson said the Prime Minister is stable and he “remains in good spirits.” He has not required invasive or non-invasive ventilation and does not have pneumonia. His spokesperson added that Boris is receiving “standard oxygen treatment” after he was transferred to intensive care with Coronavirus.

Similar to the United States, the United Kingdom has suffered with the Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the severity resulted in the Queen giving a rare televised address to the people of the UK over the weekend.

“Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen heart-warming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbors, or converting businesses to help the relief effort,” she shared. “And though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation.”

The Queen added, “I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

On Tuesday morning, the Queen also paid tribute to health care workers on World Health Day.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in the these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all,” she wrote. “My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes.”