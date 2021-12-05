Prince William cringes as he admits that Taylor Swift dragged him onto the stage ‘like a puppy’ for a Bon Jovi performance.

We can’t imagine there are many things that embarrass Prince William as the future King of England.

But one of them has to be his November 2013 surprise performance of Livin on a Prayer with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi.

The Duke of Cambridge discussed how he is a big fan of both musicians and was “knocked off his feet” when he saw them at the Centrepoint fundraising event in his new Apple(plus) podcast Time to Walk.

Princess Diana was a supporter of the homeless charity, and William was first involved with it when he was a child.

“I can’t believe I’m actually telling you this story […],” he joked.

“I went inside and introduced myself to everyone; there was a lot of handshakes and chatting those nights.”

I make an effort to be friendly and engaging.

“On occasion, you’re not having a good day, and it’s a little more difficult to find.”

‘I thought to myself as I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi’s performance, ‘That’s it.’

My task is completed.

I’ll get something to eat in a minute, and I might be able to talk to a few people while I’m off duty.”

Taylor, on the other hand, had other ideas.

“[Taylor Swift] was on my left, and there was a pause after Jon finished his first song, and she turned to me,” he continued.

“She puts her hand on my arm and says, ‘Come on, William.’

Come on, let’s sing.’

“I’m not sure what happened to me. I’m still not sure.”

Even now, I’m cringing at what happened next, and I’m not sure why I caved in.

“However, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eyes, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me,’ I jumped up like a puppy and said, ‘Yeah, OK, that sounds like a great idea.’

“I’ll stick with you.”

But by the time he got to the stage, William realized he hadn’t really thought it through, and he was having trouble remembering the words to Livin on a Prayer.

“I wake up halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer song,” William said, describing how he was in a “trance.”

“Am I standing on the stage singing Livin’ On A Prayer when I don’t even know the words?” I wonder.

“However, the Centrepoint young men and women were there, adoring it and cheering it on.”

“So I figured, ‘If they’re having fun, then the night is for them.'”

So much for it.

I can’t be the jerk who ruins it for everyone.”

I still do…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.