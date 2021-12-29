Prince William, Daniel Craig, and Other Stars You Forgot Were in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Prince William, Daniel Craig, and More Stars You Forgot Were in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Many celebrities, including Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman, and Adam Driver, have made cameo appearances in various Star Wars films or television series.

The main intergalactic adventurers, however, are not the only stars to have appeared in the sci-fi franchise.

Even more celebrities, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Rosario Dawson, and Daniel Craig, have appeared in blink-and-you-missed-it surprise cameos across its original movies and newer Disney(plus) series.

Both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex secretly filmed a stormtrooper scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

While the scene was ultimately cut before the film’s theatrical release, an extended version of the clip made headlines years later.

“They were very nice: Prince William was funny, and Harry as well,” Benicio del Toro, who played a hacker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, told Radio Times in December 2017 about his experiences on set with the royal brothers.

“I thought they were really nice.”

I’m not sure how to explain it, but they seemed completely normal.

“That’s wonderful.”

Meanwhile, fans were ecstatic to learn that Dawson would play Ahsoka Tano on Disney(plus)’s The Mandalorian, an animated character.

“People have been fan-casting me in a variety of roles, such as She-Hulk and other things.”

And I always think it’s really fun because I get to see myself in different kinds of art,” Dawson said in a Vanity Fair interview in November 2020.

“But then Jon Favreau and Dave [Filoni] both called me on FaceTime.”

They were putting the finishing touches on The Mandalorian, and I got a behind-the-scenes look at the visuals and concepts for the second season.

They were about to release the first one, and they had all of this artwork depicting me as Ahsoka.

They’d been planning for her to appear in a story in the second season and had already begun preparing.

They’d been visualizing me in this role for the entire time, and it was incredible.”

The actress from Dopesick kept going at the.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Stars You Forgot Were in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe: Prince William, Daniel Craig and More