Prince William expresses his sorrow over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as he consoles his son, 11, and tells him that ‘it gets easier.’

After meeting at a community visit yesterday, the Duke, who lost his own mother when he was 15, expressed sympathy to Deacon Glover, 11, whose mother died last year.

During a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley, Lancashire, the Prince spoke to the youngster and his great-grandmother, Carole Ellis.

It’s a community center that assists people who are experiencing poverty, homelessness, addiction, or other issues.

“It gets easier,” William told the 11-year-old, whose mother Grace died when she was only 28 years old.

“Do you feel like you can talk about your mother?” the Duke inquired, to which the boy replied with a nod.

“It’s difficult, but it gets easier, I promise you,” William said affectionately of the only child.

Deacon was proudly wearing a Burnley shirt, so the two talked about football as well.

When William inquired about Burnley’s football prospects, Prince Charles stated that he had become a supporter of the club after directing some of his charities to work in the area.

“I only found out a few years ago that my dad is a Burnley fan,” the 11-year-old added.

Princess Diana, Prince William’s mother, died in a car accident in 1997.

Kate and William also paid a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, where they met with GPS, nurses, and patients yesterday.

“We’re so grateful for all your hard work,” William told the staff.

I’m not sure there are enough words to express our gratitude for everything you’ve done.”

Because of his time as an air ambulance pilot, he said he had a special bond with the staff.

They also got to meet the hospital’s newest employee, a cute puppy.

The Cambridges were seen making friends with Alfie, a 10-week-old cockapoo who, along with therapy dog Jasper, will be trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Kate, who was dressed in a long camel coat and boots, described the puppy as “so sweet” after it licked Wills’ cheek, but added, after a cuddle, that “our dog is going to be very upset.”

When the family’s English cocker spaniel Lupo died in November 2020, Kate, 40, was devastated.

Lupo was a gift from Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and was bred from a dog owned by Michael and Carole Middleton.

However, just months before Lupo’s death, they had welcomed a new four-legged addition to the family: an eight-month-old puppy reportedly given to them by Kate’s brother, James Middleton.