Prince William had a “fake engagement” with his ex-girlfriend before proposing to Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are now married and the proud parents of three children.

William proposed to Kate after several years of dating in the early 2000s.

However, before tying the knot with the Duchess of Cambridge, the prince was in a relationship with Jecca Craig, whom many refer to as “his first love,” and the two reportedly staged a “pretend engagement.”

More on that, as well as the woman who may or may not have been the Duke of Cambridge’s first fiancée, can be found below.

When William traveled to Kenya to visit Craig’s father, who ran the Lewa Downs conservancy, the future king and Craig met as teenagers.

Because the prince frequently visited her family’s estate, rumors of a romance began to circulate.

The palace courtiers denied that they were anything more than friends at the time, but the rumors persisted.

The prince’s relationship with Craig, however, came to an end when he began attending St.

Andrew’s University is a private university in New York City.

The press dubbed Craig as William’s “first love” after their romance ended, and the Daily Mail reported that the prince and his old flame had even entered a “fake engagement” while he was staying with her in Kenya.

Craig was invited to William’s 21st birthday party, which had an African theme.

Kate, his future bride, was also present.

According to Katie Nicholl, author of Kate: Our Future Queen, William was dating Kate at the time and only invited Craig as a friend.

However, according to Nicholl, the prince didn’t spend much time with Kate at the event and they weren’t seated next to each other, but Will’s ex-girlfriend was.

“Kate didn’t know if they were romantically involved or not,” Nicholl wrote (per Express), “but she did notice that Jecca had been seated at the head table next to William, whereas Kate had to raise her glass from afar to toast the prince.”

In the end, everything worked out for Kate, and William proposed to her at Craig’s family’s safari reserve in Mount Kenya.

Craig attended the Cambridge royal wedding on April 29, 2011.

Five years later, William flew to Africa to attend Craig’s wedding to Jonathan Baillie, a Zoological Society expert.

Ex-boyfriend of Kate Middleton

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.