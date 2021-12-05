Prince William had an emotional breakdown as an air ambulance pilot.

PRINCE William has spoken out about an emotional crisis he experienced while serving as an air ambulance pilot, saying it made him feel “as if the whole world was dying.”

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was near tears as he admitted the trauma of the job’s pressures had hit home a few weeks after he flew to help a boy on the verge of death, and admitted: “It even makes me quite emotional now.”

William, a father of three, said he was “lucky” to find someone in the Air Ambulance Service with whom he could talk through his feelings.

He also explained why he is campaigning for 999 heroes to receive better mental health care, claiming that seeking help is not “stigma or taboo.”

During a candid Apple Fitness(plus) podcast about dealing with 999 emergencies, the Prince choked up.

From 2015 to 2017, he worked a night shift for East Anglia Air Ambulance, returning home each night to be with his wife Kate, 39, and their children George, eight, and Charlotte, six.

A year after he left, Louis, now three, arrived.

“Seeing patients and families ripped apart on almost a daily basis, that routine, you just get into a habit of head down and get on with it,” he said of his time.

“I went to this one job,” says the narrator.

It wasn’t a long distance either.

The very best.

It was only a 15-minute flight.

And that was the fantastic thing… you know, you get the plane out as quickly as possible.

“I recall the crew who were on board; they were great friends of mine.”

A paramedic and a doctor were on board, as well as another pilot.

“And the call we get is brief and uninformative.

As a result, we were anticipating a minor injury case.

“It was clear right away that this young man was in serious trouble, having been hit by a car.”

“Of course, there are some things in life that you don’t want to see.

And all we cared about was fixing this boy at the time.

“And the parents are hysterical… screaming, wailing, not knowing what to do, and in, in real pain.”

And that is something that you carry around with you.

“But our team got to work, stabilizing the boy, and then it was just a matter of getting him out and into the hospital.”

“Everything happened at a breakneck speed.

In less than an hour, we had the patient there.

It provides the best chance of survival for the patient.”

Wills admitted to being “pretty upset” when he returned home that night.

“I wasn’t crying,…,” he said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.