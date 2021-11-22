Prince William has previously demonstrated that he, like Princess Diana, is’stubborn.’

Princess Diana has had a significant impact on the royal family, as well as on the way her sons live their lives today.

As the second in line to the throne, Prince William resembles his father, Prince Charles.

However, he has inherited Diana’s stubbornness, which she is said to have inherited.

Personality differences between William and his brother, Prince Harry, were evident even when they were children.

Diana even stated that William resembled Charles while Harry resembled her.

“William is deep like his father and stubborn,” Diana reportedly used to say, “and Harry is a hothead like me; he does the first thing that comes into his head.”

Prince William and Prince Harry’s Family Members’ Sweet Ways of Assisting Them in Coping With Princess Diana’s Death

In any case, William inherited some of Diana’s characteristics, such as his stubbornness.

Judy Wade, an expert on Diana, said in the 2007 documentary Prince Charles and Prince William: Royal Rivals? that William is “a lot of Spencer in him.”

“First and foremost, he has her steely determination; he wants what he wants when he wants it, and he usually gets what he wants,” Wade told Express.

“It’s very interesting that William will not be railroaded into anything; he will put his foot down, dig his heels in, and he will not budge or be budged by anyone,” author Katie Nicholl added.

William gave an interview in 2005 while still a student at the University of St Andrews, which was featured in the documentary.

William expressed his desire to have “control” over his life.

“I really do want to be in charge of my own life,” William said, “and if I don’t agree with what someone is saying or pushing on me, I won’t do it.”

“Obviously, I’ll change my mind if I’m wrong and they’re right, and people tell me so.”

I’m always open to people telling me I’m wrong, because I’m usually wrong.”

“I hate losing control,” the prince continued.

It’s critical, in my opinion, to figure out what you want to do and then go for it.”

Grandmothers used to ask Prince William about one unusual topic.

To become a… William appears to have taken some characteristics from Charles and Diana.

