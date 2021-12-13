Prince William is praised for defying royal tradition, with a royal expert predicting that he’ll make a ‘wonderful figurehead king.’

Prince William recently received praise for defying royal protocol by sharing some personal stories.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, said she was “really proud” of William’s candor during the Apple Fitness(plus) Time to Walk audio tour.

Seward explained how his storytelling showed a’really warm’ side during a discussion on GB News about Prince William’s Apple Fitness(plus) audio tour recording.

“I am absolutely confident that William will make us a wonderful figurehead king, god willing,” Seward said.

“He has a lot of empathy.”

And I believe that even if people aren’t interested in the royal family, they will enjoy listening to this podcast.”

“He’s telling us personal things about his family, he’s telling us about Monday mornings,” she continued.

He’s telling us about how he hates getting out of bed, and how his father used to force him to go on cold walks, which I’m sure every child remembers, and he didn’t want to go.”

“It’s really warm,” Seward added, “and he really describes the mental health thing well.”

He describes a tragic accident that he witnessed and assisted with a young boy nearly George’s age… and how it affected William much later and how he learned to cope.”

Overall, Seward said that Prince William’s candor was “extremely beneficial to anyone,” adding, “I’m really proud of William for doing this.”

And it exemplifies the disparity between [Prince Harry and Prince William].”

During the podcast, William spoke about a fond memory he shared with his mother, Princess Diana.

He went on to explain why Tina Turner’s song “The Best” holds a special place in his heart.

“Harry and I used to go to boarding school together when we were younger.

And my mother used to play all kinds of songs to take my mind off the stress of returning to school,” Prince William recalled.

“And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, secretly enjoy, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best,’ because it felt like a real family moment sitting in the backseat, singing away,” he said.

