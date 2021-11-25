Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Queen may cut the BBC off FOREVER as a result of the royal documentary.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Queen may cut the BBC off FOREVER in the aftermath of the royal documentary.

Following their outrage over a new royal documentary, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Queen may cut off the BBC for good.

The Cambridges have already barred the Corporation from broadcasting their Christmas carol concert, instead giving the rights to ITV, as exclusively reported by The Sun.

Insiders claim that the uproar could spell the end of the broadcaster’s long relationship with the royals.

It comes after controversy over a BBC Two documentary that aired “unfounded” allegations that William and his staff briefed the press against Meghan and Harry.

The family was denied access to a pre-screening of the two-part show, and they claim they were unable to properly respond to the allegations because of this.

They may now decide to raise the stakes once more.

According to the Daily Mail, William has been told that he must “seriously consider” any future projects.

The Duke recently collaborated with the BBC on his Earthshot documentary, and a special tribute to Prince Philip aired just a few weeks ago.

However, according to the source, he is protective of his employees’ reputations.

Other senior royals may be affected, according to reports, who are enraged not only by the claims made in the documentary The Princes and the Press, but also by the BBC’s handling of the project.

The royals were given a ‘right of reply’ by the BBC, but it’s been reported that the outline of the documentary provided to them before it was screened was “vague.”

“While the duke is driving the response to what has happened,” the source told the publication, “all three royal households are completely united.”

“There was no way you could get a cigarette paper between them.”

There’s a serious question of integrity at hand.”

The Royal Family had already warned BBC executives that they could be reported to Ofcom for airing an anti-monarchist documentary by Amol Rajan.

After the first part of the BBC2 programme blasted bosses for airing “overblown and unfounded claims” by contributors, the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, and William and Kate issued a strong joint statement.

After witnessing firsthand the devastation caused by his parents’ media war, William is said to have banned his aides from ever briefing against family members.

Meghan’s lawyer appeared and answered questions on her behalf, which enraged the Palace.

She was the only member of the Royal Family who took part, raising the possibility that the BBC told her what would be in the documentary while the rest of the royals were kept in the dark.

The second part will air on Monday.

The thing is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

