Prince William plays basketball with injured military personnel

Prince Charles and Prince William bonded over wheelchair basketball as they joined Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall for their first joint appearance in nine years.

Playful Prince William, 37, tried his hand at the sport while meeting injured military personnel on a visit to the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC), Loughborough, this afternoon.

Hoping to help his son score, Charles, 71, pushed William towards the basket and was on hand with a boosting shoulder rub when the first two shots were unsuccessful. Father and son were also joined in celebration when the Duke of Cambridge finally did score, with both princes throwing their hands up in delight.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate toured the facility, including the gym and the prosthetics workshop, on their first official outing since a charity concert in 2011.

Kate, 38, elegantly dressed in a military-style jacket by Alexander McQueen, spent time speaking to patients about the important role mental health care played in their rehabilitation.

The visit comes as the Royal Family continues to adjust to the shift in responsibilities in the wake of Megxit, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back from their roles as senior royals.

Former Major Peter Norton, a triple amputee, said of the Duchess: ‘She was asking me about the mental health and welfare aspect of the work here which is a huge part of the care you receive. It’s a very natural process here. They know the two go hand in glove.’

Charles stopped to chat with Emmanuel Bajowa, of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, who had suffered a fractured skull and is receiving treatment at the centre for around five months. He was doing a circuit including sit ups.

Emmanuel said afterwards: ‘The Prince told me my sit ups looked agony and asked about my injury. He told me to keep going – I’m not sure if he meant the sit ups or generally!’

Occupational therapist Verity Cannell and Sgt Angela Stevens also met the royal party.

Angela, who suffered injuries in an adventure training accident, said Charles was interested to hear that she was based at RAF Lossiemouth close to where he went to school at Gordonstoun. She said William also asked her about the mental health aspects of their care.

‘We talked about how important it is and I told him about how it was very much a dual aspect, bespoke package of care we got here,’ she said.

‘He asked me how important it was to be ere with ‘my brothers’ and I told him how much it meant to me. It’s my goal to return back to service. ‘

Chatting to patients and their carers and therapists at a reception towards the end of the visit, Camilla asked one: ‘Have you seen progress? It just shows what can be done. It’s all about positive mental attitude. ‘

William also spent time talking to Emma Lumb, 25, from Barnsley, who served in the Royal Logistics Corps, and was paralysed from the neck downwards in a car accident last March. She was holding her son Lucus Murgatroyd, four, on her lap.

He asked her: ‘ Do you notice a difference [here]? Is it different being here as opposed to a civilian hospital? Do you stay here permanently? He also asked her: ‘Is it important to be able to speak about stuff?’

Speaking afterwards Emma said: ‘It makes a massive difference. You feel you are with your family, surrounded by the guys and the banter. Don’t get me wrong, the NHS was brilliant when I had my accident. I couldn’t have had better treatment. I can’t fault it. But when you are in the army you are part of a very special family and moving forwards it is a better place for me to be.

‘The staff here are so fantastic and they understand what it means to me.’

Emma said he would be at the centre for another 18 months but was visited twice a week by her family including her young son, dressed smartly in a camouflage tie for the occasion, and had regular weekends home.

‘I was worried about what it all meant for me as a mother but children just get on with it, don’t they. And i am very lucky to have what movement I do have from my shoulders upwards. I am lucky to be alive, to be honest. ‘

She added: ‘It’s everyone’s goal in the forces to meet a member of the Royal Family. I wish it hadn’t been here for me, but there you go. It’s wonderful that they have all come.’

Kate turned to her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen for the outing, and teamed the jacket with a long black skirt and matching bag, also by the British label, to create a classic polished look. The outfit choice is particularly poignant as today marks the tenth anniversary of McQueen’s death.

The royal swept her hair back into an easy-to-manage half-up hairstyle – perfect for keeping flyaways under wraps on a cold and blustery day – and added a pair of simple silver drop earrings. She finished the look with a pair of long suede black heeled boots.

Meanwhile the Duchess of Cornwall brought a touch of colour to the occasion in a green wool three piece by Mr Roy. Camilla, 72, added a cosy hat with a faux fur trim to keep her hair warm in the chilly winter temperatures.

Their husbands looked equally smart, with Prince William, 37, donning a navy blue suit and military tie and Charles, 71, wearing a grey suit under a clay-coloured coat.

Run by the Ministry of Defence the centre at the Stanford Hall estate, near Loughborough, began admitting patients in October 2018 and provides rehab treatment to serving military who have suffered battlefield, neurological or other injuries and illnesses.

DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the overall Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme which includes both a defence element and proposals for a National (NHS) facility on the same site.

William, who was patron of the DNRC appeal, attended the official handover of the newly built defence centre to the nation in June 2018.

Later during their away day in the Leicester area, Charles and Camilla will visit the city’s centre to meet stallholders and members of a local women’s charity, attend a performance by local schoolchildren to celebrate the diversity of the city and unveil a commemorative plaque in the new market square.

The prince will then attend a reception to launch the Midlands chapter of the British Asian Trust, in his role as the organisation’s founding patron.

While the duchess, who is president of Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), will visit Leicester General Hospital to take part in the RVS’ Big Trolley Push recruitment campaign, where she will be joined by West End musical star Elaine Paige.

Charles will celebrate craftsmanship when he visits a workshop, said to be the last in Britain producing rattan products, and then he will be joined by wife Camilla for a visit to the Cambridge Satchel Company.