Prince William reveals that the Queen still walks corgis at the age of 95, and that the ‘whole family’ enjoys walking… but he makes no mention of Harry.

Prince William reveals that the Queen still walks corgis at the age of 95, and that the ‘whole family’ enjoys walking… but he doesn’t mention Harry.

The Queen still walks her beloved corgis, according to Prince William, who also revealed that his “whole family” enjoys walking – something he failed to mention to his brother Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a photo of himself standing outside St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham, with a heartfelt tweet about his family’s fondness for walking.

The 39-year-old wrote about the monarch, who is 95 years old and still enjoys walks, as well as his father Prince Charles and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – but not Harry, despite their ongoing feud.

Wills shared the message on Apple’s Time to Walk podcast, where he hopes to “inspire a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health” by sharing some of his “stories and favorite songs.”

“My entire family has a passion for walking – whether it’s my Grandmother still walking her corgis at 95, my father going on long rambles in Scotland during the summer, or my own children making their first appearance at our annual walk to church on Christmas at Sandringham,” he tweeted.

Following Prince Philip’s death in April, the Queen used walking her puppies as a way of “coping with misfortune and great unhappiness.”

Her Majesty took her pooches out every day after her 73-year-old husband died at the age of 99.

However, following a night in hospital in October, the Queen was given strict orders by doctors to perform only “light duties” and was even forbidden from walking her corgis.

She also had to stop horseback riding in September due to “discomfort,” but she’s determined to get back in the saddle soon.

According to sources, the Queen has told the Royal Family that she is now “far better” and able to host the traditional Christmas at Sandringham.

Her Majesty took to social media to reassure her family that she is recovering well and is “looking forward” to the festive family gathering at her Norfolk estate.

And Wills’ snub of Prince Harry in his family-focused tweet comes in the midst of their ongoing feud.

Harry claimed Prince Charles and Prince William were “trapped” within the monarchy in his and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

And William is said to have been “furious” after watching the television interview, which was watched by over 17 million people.

However, an expert claims that Wills and Kate Middleton will continue to send Archie and Lilibet Christmas gifts.

In an interview with the magazine Ok!,…

