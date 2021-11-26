Prince William says he didn’t want to ‘burden’ Kate and his children with the ‘pressure and stress’ of working as an air ambulance driver.

THE PRINCE OF WALES has admitted that he didn’t want to “burden” Kate Middleton and their children with the “stress” of his air ambulance work.

The father-of-three talked about his time as a paramedic with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years.

The Duke of Cambridge stated that he didn’t want to “burden” his family with his feelings and the traumatic events he witnessed on the job.

He made the frank remarks yesterday at the Royal Foundation’s Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium.

“I also remember returning home with the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and not wanting to burden my family with what I had seen,” Wills continued.

His remarks came just days after the Royals were embroiled in a feud with the BBC following the broadcast of a documentary alleging a briefing war between Meghan and Harry and other Royals.

The royal family has retaliated by forbidding the BBC from hosting their annual Christmas carol concert, which benefits charities such as NHS Charities Together, which supports mental health.

William did not mention the BBC controversy during the event, instead emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

He also discussed how being a father to three children made him “really affected” on jobs that involved children.

“Any job I went to with children, that really affected me, much more than I think it would have if I hadn’t had children,” the royal said.

“So, for me, it was the relationship with my personal life, essentially the family or the incident I was at – I found that to be extremely difficult.”

“There were a number of times when I had to take myself away because I was just getting too involved in it and feeling it,” William said to emergency care assistant Chloe Taylor, 24, and paramedic Will Parish, 27.

“And then, after the event, I’d go talk to someone else, which was really important, but it doesn’t really leave you there – you just manage it better.”

William also gave advice to his fellow paramedics on how to deal with mental health issues.

“We’d all be robots if we weren’t affected by emotions,” he said.

“It’s fine to be affected by emotions.”

It’s very British of us to be concerned about being affected by emotions, but we are all affected by emotions.

“That’s what makes our relationships vital, but it’s just managing those feelings so we can feel like we can breathe again.”

The South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust ambulance workers also discussed the challenges they face on the front lines.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.