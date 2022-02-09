Prince William travels to Dubai for the first time since the pandemic.

On his first foreign royal visit since the pandemic, Prince William travels to Dubai.

He was going global with his Earthshot eco-contest, connecting winners with wealthy investors who are backing the global environmental prize.

The Duke of Cambridge will also be present to mark the completion of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games baton relay’s journey to the Dubai Expo.

He will not, however, meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai’s billionaire ruler.

Princess Latifa, the Sheikh’s daughter, is accused of being imprisoned.

Wills presented the first £5 million Earthshot prize money at a lavish ceremony in London last year.

At the Dubai Expo 2020, he will present five finalists to investors.

Last year’s winners included an Indian entrepreneur who reduced smoke emissions in farming by 90% and a start-up growing coral in the Caribbean.

Later this year, the final will take place in the United States.