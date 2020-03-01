Prince William visits Tarmac Safety Park in Nottinghamshire

Prince William looked the part in a bright orange high-vis jacket as he visited the Tarmac National Skills and Safety Park in Nottinghamshire today.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, was photographed operating an excavator simulator, before heading out on site and trying out the real deal.

During his visit, the father-of-three met with bosses and young apprentices at the site.

He then joined a meeting with chief executives, managing directors and chairmen of leading UK businesses, where they discussed everything from social mobility and training for young people.

Tarmac is the UK’s leading sustainable building materials and construction solutions business – and it has recently developed a skills centre which provides dedicated training to those hoping to embark on careers in the industry.

It helps the company with everything from training apprentices, graduates and those hoping for a smooth transition into the sector.

Later that day, he visited The Beacon – a day centre which gives support to the homeless and vulnerable people – where he spoke with service users.

Prince William’s solo engagements come a day after he and wife Kate Middleton made a joint appearance at the theatre in London last night.

They attended the special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, which is being held in aid of The Royal Foundation.

The couple will embark on a royal tour in Ireland from March 3 to 5 – the first carried out by any member of the Royal Family since Brexit.

Meanwhile, the ‘Fab Four’ – as William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were once known – are expected to join together with other royals at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Prince William’s visit comes as his brother Prince Harry today embarked on his final round of engagements as a senior working royal as he launched a new eco-friendly travel firm in Edinburgh – before asking delegates ‘just to call him Harry’.

The Duke of Sussex, who will step down as a senior royal in less than five weeks, is in the Scottish capital for a ‘working summit’ of the Travalyst partnership, which will feature a grading system for users to track their carbon emissions.