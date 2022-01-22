Princes Charles and William will be played by a real-life father-son duo in “The Crown.”

Following Princess Diana’s divorce in The Crown, fans can expect a lot of focus on her.

A full episode of her 1995 interview is expected to air on the show.

Prince Charles and their two sons will also make more appearances in the new season.

There is more information about the casting.

Dominic West is one of the stars who will join the cast as Prince Charles.

In addition, his real-life son will play his on-screen child alongside him.

The Crown is a British television series that follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom. There are currently four seasons that follow major events and her reactions to them.

Some people applaud the show for its portrayal, while others criticize it.

Viewers will also be able to see the family dynamics and drama.

Each season covers a specific time period from the mid-nineteenth century to the early twenty-first century.

The wedding of the queen kicks off the first season.

Later, she ascends to the throne, and fans can witness her early reign, which lasts until 1955.

The Suez crisis and the Aberfan disaster are two other events depicted in later seasons.

Since everyone grows older over the course of the series, the cast has been recast several times.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were portrayed by Claire Foy and Matt Smith, respectively.

Olivia Coleman and Tobias Menzies portrayed the royal couple in the most recent season.

For seasons 5 and 6, the cast will undergo additional changes.

The divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, as well as its aftermath, will be depicted in the upcoming episodes.

Season 6 will be the final season of the historical drama, according to the showrunners.

One cast change, according to Insider, is Prince Charles’ replacement by Dominic West, who takes over from Josh O’Connor.

Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown will feature the actor.

One of his children will also play his on-screen son in the Netflix series.

True Blue, an English actor and musician, was one of West’s first films, released in 1996.

He went on to star in The Phantom Menace and 300, among other films.

In 1998, West made his first appearance on television in the show Out of Hours.

He took on the role of Dr.

For several episodes, Paul Featherstone.

West may be familiar to fans of the hit crime drama The Wire.

From 2002 to 2008, the actor portrayed Detective Jimmy McNulty.

Because his audition tape stood out, West was offered the part.

He couldn’t do the scene with anyone else because he didn’t have anyone else.

