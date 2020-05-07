Princess Alexia of the Netherlands says Maxima and Willem-Alexander are good parents

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Queen Maxima has opened up about family life as a mother to three daughters in a rare candid interview with her middle child, Princess Alexia.

The 14-year-old princess, daughter of Queen Maxima, 48, and King Willem-Alexander, 53, said her parents were ‘very good parents’ as she took part in a vlog on King’s Day with her mother.

Mother and daughter, who are isolating with the rest of the family at the Royal Palace Huis Ten Bosch in the Hague, made the revelations on a Zoom call with Dutch Youtube vloger Enzo Knol, AD reported.

While Maxima joked that she’s a ‘cranky’ and ‘strict’ mother, and that work takes up most of her energy, Alexia smiled and said her mother and father are both ‘very good parents’.

Teasing her daughter during the call, Maxima said: ‘[Alexia] will then say, “She is a very difficult mother who is always very strict, who is always cranky. She has no energy”.’

However, the young princess said her mother’s energy level ‘is really not a problem.’

The teenager shared her heartfelt admiration for Maxima and the work she does.

‘I think, given the work my mother always does, that she is doing very well.

‘She has to spend a lot of time on her job, but she is there very often. And if not, there is always something we can do together.

‘I still spend a lot of time with her. All of us. I think my parents are quite well…very good parents.

‘Sometimes there is of course a bit of stress. But I think that all parents sometimes have better days and sometimes worse days, but in general it is very nice here.’

Always in on the joke, Maxima applauded her daughter, laughing and indicating the comment had ‘not been scripted.’

The Dutch royal family shared lovely group pictures to celebrate King’s Day on April 27, which marked King Willem-Alexander’s 53rd birthday.

Maxima was pictured cutting a ribbon to celebrate King’s Day as her daughter and heir to the throne captured the moment on her tablet.

The Queen was joined by their daughters Princesses Amalia, 16, Alexia, 14, and Ariane, 13, in a drawing room at the Royal Palace Huis Ten Bosch in the Hague to celebrate her husband King Willem-Alexander, 53.

The event, which takes place every year on 27 April, celebrates the reigning monarch’s birthday and typically sees people enjoy markets, outdoor games and parties.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, events and public celebrations were cancelled this year, leaving the Dutch to celebrate from home, including the monarch and his family.