Princess Anne confirms huge disadvantage Meghan Markle has – and it’s ‘difficult’

When Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge placed their glittering tiaras on their heads and joined the royal family, they instantly became two of the most famous women in the world.

Photos of their every move is shared around the globe in seconds, and people are fascinated by every tiny details of their lives – whether they like it or not.

But before them was the originally ‘celebrity princess’ – their husbands’ aunt, Princess Anne.

The Queen’s only daughter, who turns 70 today, was the exciting modern princess when she was younger, and her no-nonsense attitude and bold fashion choices made her popular with fans.

However she admits that Meghan, Kate and the current young royals have things much harder due to social media.

Speaking on ITV’s documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, she said: “The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it’s always worse.

“That’s what the media is interested in. That’s hard sometimes to deal with.

But there was no social media in my day, and it’s probably made it more difficult.”

Anne loved to stand out and led the way when it came to her fashion choices, earning her a Vogue front cover for her 21st birthday in 1971.

Her public wardrobe was filled with bright colours, 70s patterns and statement hats.

Fashion writer Sarah Mower tells the programme: “To be on the cover of Vogue, I mean, the Vogue cover is for extraordinarty.

She was very much her own person, not her mother or her aunt.

“She was very fashionable as a young woman, and she wa her own person within those parameters.”

Despite the landmark birthday, Anne is still one of the busiest members of the royal family and carries out hundreds of engagements every year – often several in one day.

Speaking to the programme, she said: “Slow down, I thought I had slowed down?

“The thing that nags away at you is that after all this time you should have learnt something.

“There is an element of responsibly to make sure you knit that together and pass that on.”

Asked if anyone had suggested she slows down and reduces her workload, Zara says: “Good luck.

“We try and then it would be a very short conversation.

“Age is not a thing to her. It’s very much, the more she keeps doing the younger she’ll stay.

Her brother Peter adds: “She’s got so much more energy than anyone I know at 70, well, apart from various members of our family.

“She always says she doesn’t have very good role models for slowing down.”