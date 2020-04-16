Princess Beatrice Cancels Royal Wedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will no longer be getting married in May.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York has canceled wedding plans for next month amid the Coronavirus pandemic, People reports. The couple had plans to say “I do” at The Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29. However, those plans are getting put on pause.

According to the outlet, wedding invitations “were never actually sent out,” amid Coronavirus concerns.

Last month, the couple was said to be “reviewing” wedding plans due to the global health crisis.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement in March. “In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people,” the statement continued. “Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.”

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends,” the statement added.

Beatrice first announced her engagement to the property developer in Sept. 2019.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in their announcement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and made their red carpet debut in March 2019.