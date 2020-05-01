Princess Beatrice makes her first appearance since cancelling wedding

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Princess Beatrice has spoken of ‘incredibly challenging times’ as she made her first appearance since cancelling her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 31, was set to wed the millionaire property tycoon, 37, at St James Palace on May 29, but the wedding was postponed earlier this month as the lockdown continues.

Making her first public appearance since the news broke, Princess Beatrice shared a message of support with the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, of which she is patron.

In the clip, which was shared on the organisation’s Twitter page, she urged followers to get in touch with the charity, explaining: ‘This is an incredibly challenging time for the world and the United Kingdom.’

The princess, who was diagnosed with dyslexia aged seven, has written about her struggles as a child, and how the support of her parents and the magic of stories helped her fall in love with reading.

She became patron for the charity in 2013, and has spoken about the help she received from the centre during her years in school.

Speaking in the video, which was released by the charity yesterday, Beatrice said: ‘As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business.

‘Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them.

The royal added: ‘Whether that is online courses, tuition sessions, or their online helpline, please get in touch.

‘I would encourage you to look at their website and see what’s available to you.’

Beatrice, daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, was set to walk down the aisle in the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in London.

The princess was overjoyed after becoming engaged on a weekend trip to Italy last September, and the couple said they could not wait to be married.

But her nuptials were overshadowed by the scandal that has engulfed her father Andrew, with the date changing twice to accommodate the Queen’s second son.

The duke retired from public royal duties in November after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied claims from Virginia Giuffre that he slept with her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

As the granddaughter of a monarch, Beatrice would have been expected to wed in front of 800 guests in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, just like her sister Princess Eugenie, whose ceremony was televised and was followed by a carriage ride through the town.

But, amid the controversy over her father, the princess opted for the more intimate, low-key option of the Chapel Royal and was due to invite 150 guests.

Edo’s son, Wolfie, from his relationship with architect Dara Huang, was set to be in the wedding party, alongside Eugenie as chief Bridesmaid.

The Queen was to host the private reception in the grounds of her London residence.

But plans were changed after the Government called on all people in the UK, particularly the over-70s, to avoid all non-essential contact and travel as part of unprecedented peacetime measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The Queen, 93, and the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh are at Windsor Castle, where they are socially distancing themselves.

And in April, Boris Johnson put a ban on weddings as the virus raged through the UK public.

Sources confirmed the wedding had been postponed earlier this month, telling People that the invitations were never sent out, due to complications with the virus.