Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to a treatment facility for an illness.

Despite her Olympic swimming background, Charlene has spent the majority of the year battling various illnesses and was recently admitted to a treatment center to help her recover from her most recent illness.

Charlene Lynette Wittstock has traveled a long way from her hometown of Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe).

Her swimming prowess drew the attention of her future husband, Prince Albert II. They met at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo, Monaco, in 2000, and began dating soon after.

They didn’t confirm their relationship until 2006, and then they got engaged in 2010.

Their wedding, which lasted four days and cost (dollar)70 million, was Monaco’s first royal wedding in 55 years, according to People.

Charlene became a member of the Grimaldi House, whose current head is Albert.

Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques, their two 6-year-old children, are the first in line of succession to the throne.

Princess Charlene’s problem isn’t so much a specific illness as it is a series of health issues that have plagued her for the past year.

She got a severe ear, nose, and throat (ENT) infection in the beginning of 2021, and it ruled her life for the next six months.

During a two-week visit to her homeland of South Africa in March, the infection became so severe that she had to stay in the country to recover.

Complications from the surgery that was supposed to fix her problems only made things worse.

Her body was suddenly unable to equalize pressure, making it impossible for her to board a plane back to the United States.

On September 1st,

She was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital after collapsing.

"Her Highness' medical team is keeping a close eye on her, and they say she's in good shape,"

