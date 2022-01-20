Princess Diana is surrounded by photographers in Elizabeth Debicki’s film “The Crown.”

The upcoming season of The Crown will focus on Princess Diana’s battles with the paparazzi.

Elizabeth Debicki, the 31-year-old Australian actress who will replace Emma Corrin as the late Princess of Wales in the Netflix royal drama, was spotted filming a tense scene in London on Thursday.

Diana is attempting to get into her car as a swarm of paparazzi closely follows her, invading her space and attempting to get a shot of Prince Charles’ estranged wife.

Debicki wears a white turtleneck and matching white jeans with a houndstooth coat overlaid by a second camel coat, and she looks exactly like Diana in the photos.

Diana was frequently harassed by paparazzi, particularly after her divorce from Prince Charles in the early 1990s, when she lost much of her security protection.

She died in a car accident in 1997 after being pursued by photographers in Paris, France.

Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1994

Debicki has signed on for seasons 5 and 6, and she has already been spotted filming in Diana’s famous “Revenge Dress” from 1994.

Watch the video below to learn more about the upcoming season:

