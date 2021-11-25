Princess Diana was “too afraid” to ask for seconds in front of Queen Elizabeth, according to a former royal chef.

Princess Diana was ‘too scared’ to ask for seconds at dinner in front of Queen Elizabeth, according to a former royal chef.

It’s no secret that the royal family employs chefs to prepare all of their meals.

Now, one of those former chefs, who worked for both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, is revealing that the Princess of Wales was never at ease asking for a second helping of food while dining with her mother-in-law.

Darren McGrady worked as a cook at Buckingham Palace for over a decade before being transferred to Kensington Palace as Princess Diana’s personal chef until her death in 1997.

He recently discussed his former boss’s habit of never asking for seconds and inconsistencies in the film Spencer.

For anyone who dines with Queen Elizabeth, there are a few well-known guidelines.

To begin with, no one is allowed to start or finish their meal before the queen.

In addition, if someone needs to leave the table, they must do so in a specific manner.

According to The Mirror, that person should say “excuse me” and then cross their knife and fork to indicate that they are not yet finished eating.

When it comes to seating arrangements, the matriarch of the royal family ensures that the number of people seated at a dinner table is always less than or equal to 13.

“[The queen] won’t let 13 people sit at a dinner table, not because she is superstitious, but in case guests are,” royal expert Paul Dampier told The Sun.

While there is no rule prohibiting a person from asking for a second helping at dinner, McGrady claims the late Princess of Wales would never do so.

He explained that Diana was too afraid to ask for more because sitting at the table with the monarch had stressed her out a little.

McGrady, on the other hand, was confident he’d see her later that night.

According to the Express, McGrady said, “I knew the princess would come down to the kitchen for seconds.”

“She was too afraid to ask for seconds in front of the queen,” he says, but she later ate the leftovers at the kitchen table and talked to him about Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

McGrady also discussed his role in the film Spencer by Pablo Larran.

He admitted to having “goosebumps” while watching the film, but added…

