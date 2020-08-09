Princess Diana’s bad memories of unhappy childhood impacted on William and Harry

She was the Princess of Hearts, a global icon and tireless humanitarian worker – but above all these things, Diana was first and foremost a devoted mother.

This revealing film, which is one of three Diana documentaries screening on C5 this week, details how the Princess of Wales created a revolution in royal parenting.

With archive footage of Diana with her beloved boys William and Harry, it paints a picture of a loving, fun and fiercely protective mum who left a lasting legacy long after her tragic death in 1997.

‘Diana completely changed royal motherhood,’ says journalist Roya Nikkhah. ‘She put being a mum before the monarchy and all future royal mothers have her to thank for that.’

Diana had an unhappy childhood as a result of her aristocratic parents’ acrimonious divorce when she was a little girl. But those bad memories inspired her to become a better parent herself.

‘Diana said she was going to shower her children with love and cuddles, as she didn’t get that herself when she was young,’ explains royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

When Diana worked as a nanny, it was obvious she adored kids, and she fell pregnant months after marrying Prince Charles in 1981, giving birth to William the following June.

From the start she abandoned royal protocol to be a doting, hands-on mother. At her insistence, William accompanied them on a tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.

‘Diana broke the mould by dispensing with the nanny state,’ says historian Piers Brendon. ‘She breastfed her children, put them to bed herself, tucked them up and was the very model of a modern mummy.’

Harry was born in September 1984, but Diana’s marriage to Charles ended three years later. After withdrawing from public life, Diana enjoyed spending more time with her boys.

‘Motherhood for Diana was her principle purpose on Earth,’ says Richard Kay, a confidant of the princess. ‘She considered raising William and Harry as her number one task.’

Sadly, that precious time was short-lived – Diana died in a crash in Paris aged just 36. Despite her fame, perhaps her finest achievement was raising boys who are a credit to her memory.

‘It’s ironic, isn’t it,’ ponders biographer Andrew Morton. ‘Diana had a troubled childhood but brought up sons who are triumphs of parenting.’

– Diana: A Mother’s Love is on Channel 5 on Fri, August 14 at 8pm

Diana: Queen of Hearts? (Thursday, August 13, 9pm, C5)

Princess Diana improved the lives of millions through her international charity work. This programme recalls how she helped change attitudes to HIV and Aids in the 1980s, and walked through an active minefield in Angola to highlight the horrors of war.

Diana: Her Last Summer (Wednesday, August 12, 9pm, C5)

The last three months of Princess Diana’s life are laid bare in this emotive, insightful film. It features accounts from two of Diana’s closest members of staff, butler Paul Burrell and bodyguard Colin Tebbutt.