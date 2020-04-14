Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer in lockdown at Althorp House

As the third week of lockdown comes to an end, families across the UK are starting to suffer from cabin fever after spending so much time at home.

But not so for Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, who is happily wiling away the hours at Althorp House, his family seat in the Northamptonshire countryside.

Charles, 55, is isolating at the 90-room property, with his third wife, Karen, and their seven-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

While the house itself offers plenty of room to roam around, the family also has 550 acres of land to explore.

Earl Spencer’s posts on Instagram and Twitter – where he boasts a combined 21,800 followers – show how he has been passing the time with early morning strolls.

One particularly peaceful clip captures the dawn chorus in the arboretum, which contains trees planted by Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

On many of the walks he is accompanied by his two new cocker spaniel/patterdale terrier mix puppies, Rufus and Forager, who seem to have made themselves at home.

One photo shows Rufus curled up in Earl Spencer’s lap as he edited his latest history book in one of Althorp’s plush and inviting living rooms.

It is not just the dogs who are keeping the family company. There is a 350-strong herd of rare black fallow deer that call the Park home and share the land with sheep, which have welcomed lambs in recent weeks.

Posting last week, Earl Spencer wrote: ‘New life appeared in the Park at @althorphouse in the past hour – twice over….’

Earl Spencer inherited the family seat in Northamptonshire on the death of his father in 1992.

Althorp boasts 500 years worth of art and family relics and is the final resting place of Princess Diana.

Earl Spencer has previously said that the 20,000 annual visitors to the estate can be divided into two distinct groups – those who are interested in looking at the house, and others who come to pay their respects to his late sister.

The aristocrat made headlines last year when he revealed he is likely to follow the practice of male primogeniture, a custom in which titles, as well as stately homes, are inherited by the eldest son.

It means Althorp will likely be passed on to drama student Viscount Louis Spencer, 25, rather than to any of his three older daughters.

Earl Spencer has four children with his first wife, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and two children with his second wife, Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.