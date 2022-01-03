Princess Diana’s double, Elizabeth Debicki, wears a glam gown for the royal’s final official outing in The Crown.

Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana’s double in The Crown, wears a glam gown for the royal’s final official appearance.

Princess Diana’s double, Elizabeth Debicki, wore a glam gown for the royal’s final official outing in The Crown.

For the fifth and sixth seasons of the popular historical drama, the actress, 31, has taken on the role of the Princess of Wales.

Actress Emma Corrin portrays a younger Princess Diana in the first four seasons of the show.

However, until her tragic death in August 1997, Australian actress Elizabeth will continue to appear in the show.

On June 3rd, 1997, Princess Diana attended the Royal Gala performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Her outfit was a stunning gown designed by Jacques Azagury, and it is one of her most memorable looks of all time.

Netflix producers, on the other hand, chose to do something different with the show.

Elizabeth can be seen wearing a stunning halterneck dress by Catherine Walker in stills from upcoming scenes of the historical drama.

Diana’s famous South Sea pearl necklace, which she wore to the event, has also been lost.

Filming for the scene took place at The Lyceum Theatre in the city of Westminster, which was a unique set location.

The Crown, which premiered in 2016, is a television series that follows Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

The fourth series debuted in November 2020, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the fifth, which will air later this year.

Fans were given a sneak peek at what to expect earlier this month.

During the filming of the new season of Doctor Foster, Bertie Carvel was spotted dressed as former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Bertie, 44, was spotted in Kent filming scenes with his on-screen family, including actress Lydia Leonard, who will play Cherie Blair.

The couple votes in County Durham, just as they did in 1997.

The Labour Party was on the verge of sweeping to victory after years of Conservative rule.

Following the Labour Party’s victory, Tony, then 44, became the youngest Prime Minister since Lord Liverpool, who was 42 at the time, in 1812.

Filming has been difficult due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cast and crew were forced to stop filming in December after eight members of the crew tested positive for the deadly bug.

“The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others’ safety and so that everyone on set can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones,” Netflix confirmed at the time.

