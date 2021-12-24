Princess Diana’s Sandringham Christmas in 1991 included a joke about her future that she didn’t like.

Princess Diana’s Sandringham Christmas in 1991 included an unflattering joke about her future.

At one of Princess Diana’s Sandringham Christmases, she was subjected to an offensive joke.

It turns out that the late Princess of Wales, who was known for her wicked sense of humour and infectious laugh, wasn’t amused by every joke.

A staff member poked fun at Diana’s future in the royal family during Diana’s Christmas at Sandringham in 1991, but she didn’t laugh.

Everyone goes to Sandringham for Christmas, which is one of the many royal family holiday traditions.

Many people who knew Diana said she was not looking forward to the celebration in Norfolk, England.

In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Life UK, Diana’s former chef, Darren McGrady, explained why Diana disliked Sandringham at Christmas.

“Sandringham was so compact, so tight.”

“All of the families were there,” McGrady said.

“You weren’t going to be able to get away.”

You exited the dining room but couldn’t enter the sitting room because three or four people were playing charades or Scrabble or something.”

McGrady recalled how Diana would often “go off for a walk on her own” to take a break.

So, in between Christmas Eve tea, opening presents, attending two church services, and watching the broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas speech, Diana would find time for herself.

McGrady, who worked as a chef for the royal family for 11 years, recalled Diana’s Christmas at Sandringham in 1991 in an interview with the New York Post in November 2021.

Spencer, Diana’s former chef, remembered a joke made by a fellow staff member, which was not depicted in the Kristen Stewart-led drama.

McGrady, who now owns his own catering business, recalls a coworker named Victor who used to make Diana laugh.

Whenever Diana came into the kitchen, they’d share a few laughs.

In 1991, however, Victor went too far during Diana’s Christmas at Sandringham.

McGrady recalled, “She came one day and walked into the silver pantry to get a spoon for her pudding.”

“Oooh! It’s Queen Diana!” Victor exclaimed, his voice always loud and obnoxious.

Diana would normally have laughed.

She did tell Victor to stop making queen jokes on this occasion, though.

“Please don’t refer to me as queen, Victor,” she replied, according to McGrady.

“I’m never going to be queen.”

Despite Victor’s sarcastic remark…

