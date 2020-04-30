Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank deliver pre-made lunches to NHS

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have delivered pre-made lunches to NHS frontline staff in London.

The royal couple were thanked by staff from the Imperial College Trust on Twitter yesterday after arriving at a hospital in the capital with a car full of healthy meals.

One image shared with the post captured Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, wearing protective masks as they stood by their car, with a member of staff standing at a safe distance.

The granddaughter of the Queen opted for a low-key look for her visit, sporting a a checked shirt, jeans and navy coat.

Tequila brand ambassdor Jack dressed just as casually as his wife in a beanie hat and jeans.

The snap of the pair was posted with the caption: ‘A big thank you to ⁦@SarahTheDuchess⁩, Princess Eugenie and their team for a delicious supply of healthy lunches ⁦@ImperialNHS⁩ ⁦@NHS⁩ ⁦#angieslittlefoodshop.’

Several images shared with the post showed the contents of the cardboard boxes, which were laden with delicious lunches from Angie’s Little Food Shop.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew has been very active in trying to keep people’s spirits up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eugenie has made a habit of sharing various uplifting moments on her Instagram stories, and yesterday she posted about a social media platform which is helping children send letters to people in care homes.

Sharing a link to the Instagram page, she wrote: ‘I heard about this today from a friend and thought I’d share another wonderful happy initiative coming out of this challenging time.

The royal added: ‘Please get in touch with @mydearnewfriend if you’d like to be a part of something so lovely.’

It’s a special time of year for Eugenie and Jack, because the couple have just celebrated their 10th anniversary together.

The royal married her husband on October 12 2018 having met when Princess Eugenie was skiing in Verbier, Switzerland, and her friends introduced her to Jack.

To celebrate their decade together, the tenth-in-line to the throne posted a picture on Instagram of her and Jack grinning into the camera while smiling.

On the post she said: ‘Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today… and we are lucky enough to be together at this time.

‘If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating, and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days.’