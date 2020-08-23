Princess Eugenie arrives for holiday with the Queen carrying mysterious orange box

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have arrived in Balmoral ready for their summer holiday with the Queen.

The couple were spotted arriving at the castle ready for a relaxing countryside break with Eugenie’s grandparents.

Photos shared on social media show them looking happy and relaxed in casual outdoor wear, with Eugenie carrying a large orange box with a black bow.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated birthdays in lockdown, so it may be a late present for their special day.

The Monarch spends every summer at Balmoral, and different members of the family come to stay over the warmer months.

Her youngest son Prince Edward and his family were among the first to visit, and were seen walking around the grounds with the Queen last week.

He was joined by wife Sophie and kids Louise and James, but there is a change that they’ve now returned home as Louise picked up her GCSE results yesterday.

In order to stick to social distancing rules, all royals visiting the Queen this summer will stay in separate accommodation this year rather then sleeping in the main house.

They will also make sure all their family activities are safe, and the visits are expected to feature lots of walks and outdoor time.

The Queen and Philip ended months of lockdown in Windsor when they flew to Balmoral at the start of this month, and they’re expected to stay there until at least September.

They were driven from Windsor to RAF Northolt in London this afternoon, where they then boarded a plane heading to the 50,000-acre Aberdeenshire estate.

The couple sat side by the side in the car, and the Queen had her trademark black handbag resting on her lap.

They are joined in Scotland by what’s been dubbed their ‘Balmoral Bubble’, a small team of key staff who will look after them during their stay.

It includes master of the household Vice-Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young and Paul Whybrew and William Henderson, her pages.

The Queen was living at Buckingham Palace when the pandemic began, but was whisked to Windsor before lockdown was introduced.

Speaking at the time, a source said: “She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus.

“The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world.

“The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm’s way.

“Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates so is deemed a much more dangerous location.

“There have been no specific scares or positive tests there yet but no one wants to take any chances.”