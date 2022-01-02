Princess Eugenie Reflects on the ‘Year That Brought Us Our Boy’ As 2021 Comes to a Close

Princess Eugenie Reflects on a ‘Year That Brought Us Our Boy’ As 2021 Comes to a Close

The birth of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank’s son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was among the major milestones Princess Eugenie reflected on as the year came to a close.

The princess reflected on the year in a sweet series of Instagram photos posted Saturday, which included the passing of her grandfather, Prince Philip, the birth of her sister, Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, and some touching moments with Eugenie and Jack’s almost one-year-old son.

“To all of you, a very happy New Year.

2021, farewell.

A year that brought us our son and saw our family grow with new members, but also a year that took away some of our brightest and biggest stars.

Eugenie captioned the photo, “Forever in our hearts.”

Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) shared this.

In February, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy.

Later that month, on August 9, 2021, he shared the first photos of August on Instagram.

“We’d like to introduce August Philip Hawke Brooksbank to you.”

“, Eugenie wrote on her Facebook page.

“Thank you so much for all of your wonderful messages.

Words fail us when it comes to expressing our love for this tiny human.

We’re thrilled to be able to share these images with you.

Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) shared a post.

Eugenie also praised her “wonderful midwife,” who captured the new family’s photos.

“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers who came to discharge our boy, including our midwife,” she wrote.

The meaning behind August’s name was revealed the same week, and it included a nod to the princess’ grandfather.

“It was very special that [Prince] Phillip was honored and [paid]tribute to in the naming of their child,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time. “Of course, Eugenie’s grandfather, to whom she is incredibly close, has been honored and [paid]tribute to in the naming of their child.”

“On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy,” Eugenie wrote in her Instagram Stories.

His great grandfather, as well as both of his great x5 grandfathers, are both named after him.”

Nichols told ET that August is a name that the couple “really likes” for their son’s first name.

“August is a unique first name because he isn’t an.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Princess Eugenie Ends 2021 By Reflecting on a ‘Year That Brought Us Our Boy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)