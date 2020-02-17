Princess Eugenie shares sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie posted a romantic tribute to her husband Jack Brooksbank to mark Valentine’s Day on Friday.

The royal, 29, took to Instagram to share a grinning photo of the two of them wrapped up in jackets in front of impressive green surroundings.

She gushed: ‘This Valentine’s Day I wanted to share an oldie but a goodie of Jack and I in 2010, the year we met..Happy Valentine’s Day…’

The pair were in attendance to see her mother Sarah Ferguson’s half-sister Alice tie the knot to her banker beau Nick Stileman in a country ceremony in Hampshire.

And many of Eugenie’s one million followers were quick to take to the comments section in praise of the adorable throwback.

‘Lovely picture of a stunning couple,’ praised one, while a second enthused: ‘That’s lovely, you were so young! Wishing a very happy Valentine’s day to you and Jack,and many many more to come!’

A third pointed out: ‘Your hat looks like a halo of hearts,’ while a fourth added: ‘Love this! Happy Valentine’s Day to you both!’

The couple invited 850 royals, aristocrats, VIPs and friends – 150 more than Harry and Meghan who married five months earlier – to their lavish ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

The bride’s V-neck dress made from a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend with a low back – designed to display the scars from her childhood operation for scoliosis – was designed by London-based Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Jack Booksbank is a former waiter who spurned university and a job in the City to set himself up in the pub trade.

Once nicknamed ‘barman Jack’ in his Chelsea social circle, he has since worked his way up through some of the capital’s trendiest bars and nightspots.

But the 34-year-old has moved to put any idea of his being a party animal behind him in recent years, setting up a respectable wine merchants business.

In the weeks before the couple’s engagement was announced in January 2018, he was snapped with friends promoting Casamigos tequila, the brand for whom he is an ambassador, which used to be part-owned by Hollywood star George Clooney.

Jack is the son of Old Etonian chartered accountant George Brooksbank and his wife Nicola.