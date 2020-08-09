Princess Eugenie shares unseen snap of Beatrice hours before wedding in birthday tribute

An unseen photo of Princess Beatrice on the eve of her secret wedding has been shared by her sister Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice, who turns 32 today, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private lockdown ceremony at Windsor last month.

Only a handful of guests were allowed to attend the wedding due to coronavirus restrictions, including The Queen and Prince Phillip.

Princess Eugenie, who was also present, posted a sweet picture of her sibling which was taken the day before Beatrice’s big day.

The selfie taken outside shows Eugenie wearing a black floral top and her sister Beatrice in a blue, red and white striped top.

Eugenie also posted an adorable snap of the two sisters with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The picture was taken when the two Princesses were young children, with Sarah holding hands with each of them.

Eugenie posted the pics on Instagram along with the caption: “Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea.

“Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. ⁣ #happybirthday ”

Sarah also wished her daughter happy birthday by posting an adorable picture of Beatrice as a child.

The picture shows Beatrice as a child on a sunny day wearing a white dress while sniffing a beautiful pink flower she picked from a bush.

Sarah shared the sweet picture on his Instagram account.

The caption read: “Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life.

“You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet.

“Your ever loving and devoted Mum.”

The Queen also wished her granddaughter a happy birthday on Instagram.

A photo, which was shared on the royal family’s Instagram account, shows Her Majesty and Beatrice together at a Maundy Thursday service.

The snap shows a beaming Beatrice wearing a long blue coat and accompanying hat, along with a colourful set of flowers in her hand.

The Queen, stood opposite Beatrice, is also smiling while wearing a white winter coat with blue buttons, as well as a bright blue hat and black handbag.

The caption on the Instagram post reads: “Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday!

“Her Royal Highness is The Queen’s 5th grandchild.

“This was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster.”

The post has been liked thousands of times, including former footballer David Beckham.