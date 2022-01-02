Princess Eugenie Ushers in the New Year with Never-Before-Seen Photographs of Her Son August

On Instagram, Princess Eugenie shared a few highlights from the year 2021, describing it as “a year that blessed us with our boy.”

Cuteness overload, in a nutshell.

Princess Eugenie shared photos of her and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with royal fans, including some of her most memorable moments from 2021.

The 31-year-old royal shared never-before-seen photos of the couple spending one-on-one time with their son, who is now 11 months old, on Instagram on New Year’s Day.

In one adorable photo, the new mom smiled broadly as she took in some fresh air with baby August.

Another photo showed the mother-son duo taking a stroll in the park, while another captured a candid moment of Jack carrying their baby when he was still a newborn.

Eugenie also shared adorable selfies with her 35-year-old husband, as well as photos of herself with Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna and a throwback photo of her late grandfather Prince Philip and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

“Wishing everyone a Happy New Year..”

“Bye 2021,” Eugenie captioned a photo she shared on January.

1st.

“It’s been a year that has blessed us with our son and seen our family grow with new additions, but it’s also been a year that has taken away some of our biggest and brightest lights.”

“We will always have you in our hearts,” says the narrator.

August will turn one year old next month, and the couple gushed on Instagram when announcing their baby’s arrival last year, “Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express.”

In our gallery below, you’ll find some of August’s cutest photos, including the new photos Eugenie shared to ring in the New Year.

Princess Eugenie shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her baby boy taking a stroll in the park.

The new mom was beaming as she carried her baby around in the fresh air.

In this sweet photo, Jack proudly holds his baby boy.

For World Environment Day 2021, Eugenie shared this sweet photo of herself and August next to a daffodil display in a garden.

“Thank you for the birthday love yesterday,” Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram after she celebrated her 31st birthday on March 23.

I got the best present imaginable!!”

In this adorable photo, Jack Brooksbank holds the newborn close…

